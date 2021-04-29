SYQEL is an AI-powered audio visualizer for your music, and it's on sale for $50

If you've ever tried to make a living in the music business, you already know it's a tough racket. Producing music and getting it in front of people is hard enough, but nowadays, just making music won't cut it. Musicians have to be all-around entertainers, not just painting an aural soundscape, but crafting a visual portrait of their work as well.

That can mean a flamboyant visual style or producing music videos. But one of the most recent trends in streaming online music is literally translating the music itself into something you can actually see. With SYQEL AI-Powered Music Visualizer, musicians can turn their music into attention-grabbing video, keeping listeners entranced with stellar visuals that make sitting and staring at a live feed a whole lot more engaging.

Perfect for streaming DJs, musicians, performers, and other online artists, the concept behind SYQEL is actually pretty simple. With the SYQEL app, users sync to an open mic or a piece of recorded music, then hit play or even just start speaking or singing.

The world's most advanced music visualizer, SYQEL relies on auto-reactivity to automatically start to generate visuals, pulling from a repository of over 50,000 visuals and transitions to create an immersive visual experience in real-time based on the rhythms and tempo of the track.

Powered by AI, SYQEL crafts both 2D and 3D images of any quality all the way up to stunning 8K resolution. And for karaoke fans, SYQEL can even generate real-time song lyrics to go with the visuals, basically making any song instantly fair game to anyone's unique vocal stylings.

SYQEL doesn't require any training to get started and can easily be added to any of the most popular live streaming services like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Live, or others. It's also crafted to show up brilliantly for viewers on virtually any device, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. And it can be a perfect visual accompaniment for any live performance as well, adapting to the mood of a raucous house party, a loose casual hang vibe, or even a fully relaxing chill-out session.

A lifetime subscription to the SYQEL Music Visualizer Lite Plan includes access to over 5,000 visualizations, fully visualized radio station feeds, a personal visual feed with its own unique URAL as well as a VJ desktop app. Right now, you can save over 65 percent off SYQEL's usual price, now on sale for only $49.99.

Prices subject to change.