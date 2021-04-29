Terrifying footage shot by fisherman caught in Greenland tsunami

A landslide triggered a tsunami in a Greenland fjord on June 18, 2017, scouring the nearby coast on the west of the sparsely-populated island. As the waters rose, a fisherman began filming for posterity, but matters quickly get out of hand. Four people were killed in Nuugaatsiaq, a remote village nearby, when several buildings were washed away.

Shocking moment caught on camera when fishermen got surprised by the incredible power of a tsunami wave which hit Greenland's west coast. Luckily all three were able to escape the wave just in time.

Newly-posted video (below; more) records a series of waves rising in intensity until the sixth tears buildings from their foundations after a long, ominous retreat of the waters. "The person who filmed this survived!" reports Licet Studios, whose channel shows nature wet and angry.