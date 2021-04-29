These new Chucks are made with vintage Aloha shirts

Converse paired with vintage clothing retailer Beyond Retro to bring us Tropical Shirt Chucks. Available as low ($90) and high ($95) tops, each pair of these sneakers are completely one-of-a-kind because they're made with secondhand Hawaiian shirts. How cool is that?!

Say aloha to the Tropical Shirt Chuck 70: a celebration of vintage island style where every pair is completely unique. Partnering with Beyond Retro, we sourced second-hand Hawaiian shirts from across the U.S and randomly reassembled them as a unique vibrant upper for the iconic silhouette. Tropical colors and floral patterns collide through a bold two-panel design that uses two distinct shirts for each pair. The upcycled approach is complemented by recycled elements, including 100% recycled laces. Vintage aloha meets modern style.

P.S. These would look spiffy paired with Charles Phoenix's new Alohaland tee. Just sayin'!

(Neatorama)

images via Converse