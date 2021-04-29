EarthCam made a construction time-lapse the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center expansion project in Orlando,Florida. Construction on the 698,312 square foot, $612 million dollar arts center began in 2017.
Watch this 1-minute time-lapse of a 4-year performing arts center construction project
