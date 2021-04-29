Watch this bull attack a car

Mark Frauenfelder

In Brazil, a bull on a rural road suddenly and unexplainably attacked a parked car, bashing it with his horns. I don't think he was angry. He was either playing with the car or trying to impress his girlfriend, who seemed to enjoy the show. Even after an unseen person throws something at the bull, it continues to ram the side of the car. I only wish we could see the damage sustained by the car.