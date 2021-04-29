In Brazil, a bull on a rural road suddenly and unexplainably attacked a parked car, bashing it with his horns. I don't think he was angry. He was either playing with the car or trying to impress his girlfriend, who seemed to enjoy the show. Even after an unseen person throws something at the bull, it continues to ram the side of the car. I only wish we could see the damage sustained by the car.
Watch this bull attack a car
Bull shows car who's boss
I wish this video didn't end so abruptly. It looked like the bull was just about to tear off a big chunk of the car. "Sir, you can't park your car here." READ THE REST
Bullfight crowd panics when bull jumps over barrier
People in Peru, who were enjoying the spectacle of a bull being tortured to death, had their fun spoiled when the bull jumped over the barrier and made them uncomfortable. READ THE REST
