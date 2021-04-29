Woman smuggled a loaded gun hidden in her vagina into jail and kept it in her cell for a week

Amy Wilhite (39) of Missouri received a 10-year prison sentence for smuggling a .22 caliber revolver in her vagina into jail. The 4.6-ounce gun, loaded with five rounds, was found during an inspection of her jail cell, where Wilhite was being detained after being charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, failure to appear, and a probation violation for an original charge of DWI.

From Fox 4 Kansas City:

An investigation determined that Wilhite had allegedly concealed a tiny revolver inside a body cavity when she was booked into the jail on Feb. 14. Wilhite allegedly removed the revolver and hid it inside her personal belongings.

Wilhite was originally searched three times, including a procedural strip search, but no weapon was found.