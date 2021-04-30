After being closed for 13 months, Disneyland reopened today, but only California residents will be allowed to visit

NPR reports that the Magic Kingdom is back in business but only for residents of the Golden State.

The "magic" began returning to Disneyland this week when the resort lit up Sleeping Beauty Castle and ran trains on its Disneyland Railroad for a special welcome day for cast members and staff.

Both of the company's main properties in Anaheim – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park – are reopening, as is the adjacent Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. But two other large Disney-owned hotels are remaining closed for now.

Disney fans will need a reservation specific to the park and day they visit – a tool that the resort said will help it manage capacity.

The theme parks are obligated to limit visitors to a maximum of 25% capacity, according to state guidelines issued last month. Disneyland is in Orange County, which like much of California is currently designated as having "moderate" risk for the coronavirus.