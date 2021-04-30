At least 45 crushed in stampede at religious festival

A crush at the Lag BaOmer religious festival at Mt. Meron in Israel left at least 45 dead and 150 more injured Friday morning, caused by participants crowding onto a slippery staircase in a packed corridor. NPR:

Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in the tightly packed corridor. The stampede occurred in the men's section of the gender-segregated festival, Reuters reported, quoting medics, who said that casualties included children. … Despite warnings from Israeli health officials, local media estimated the crowd at this year's festival at around 100,000 people. Another witness told Haaretz newspaper, "It happened in a split second; people just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster."

Here's footage of the coridoor from earlier on. No-one seems to be getting hurt in the footage but it's clear that things are getting out of hand.

נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021