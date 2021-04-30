Gaetz "paid for sex with minor," says pal in written confession

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women and a minor-age girl, his pal Joel Greenberg wrote in a letter written late 2020. The letter was composed in hopes of securing Greenberg, then under federal indictment, a pardon from then-president Trump. The Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery and Roger Sollenberger write that Roger Stone was the intermediary and directed Greenberg to pen the confession.

"On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District and myself," Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.

"From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman."