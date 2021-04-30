Intense footage of courier drivers under attack by armed robbers

I think this happened in South Africa. The video shows the interior of a vehicle with two men. Suddenly there are loud popping noises and the side windows are getting hit with bullets. The windows look like they are made from bulletproof glass, which is a good thing because otherwise, these guys would be dead. The driver keeps busy trying to evade the car with the robbers, who keep ramming the vehicle. His partner grabs a rifle and hands a pistol to the driver. More pops, more window damage, more ramming, but in the end, it looks like the driver and his partner will live to tell this story to their friends.

