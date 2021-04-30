Who did it better? This person in Chile spraying off a gang of evildoers, or Zoolander's pals having a playful gasfight?
Protip: do not rob a person with a gasoline pump in their hand
- what could go wrong?
A homemade electric knife is a great idea if you enjoy terrible ideas
I can see no way in which modifying a kitchen knife to run a high voltage current through it could ever be a bad idea. The red glow of the blade's cheap steel is synonymous with safety. Breathing the fumes from a melting Rubix Cube? Totally cool. Cool cool cool. READ THE REST
Sword does not meet watermelon
Cutting a watermelon with a sword, WCGW? from Whatcouldgowrong The right tools for the right job! [via] READ THE REST
This doggy DNA test can be the key to a long, healthy life for your pupper
If you've got a dog as a member of your family, there's about a 1 in 3 chance that you got your furry friend from a breeder. That may offer you some insight into your dog's background and family tree, but it doesn't always answer all of your questions about the full history hiding behind… READ THE REST
Lemonade is a homeowner and rental insurance option for people who hate insurance–and it's crazy easy
Look, nobody enjoys reading the fine print on an insurance policy. Heck, there's a good chance the guy who wrote it didn't even read it over once he was finished. It's usually pretty dry stuff. That being said, it might be worth investigating the specifics on the homeowners or renters insurance policy you've got now.… READ THE REST
SYQEL is an AI-powered audio visualizer for your music, and it's on sale for $50
If you've ever tried to make a living in the music business, you already know it's a tough racket. Producing music and getting it in front of people is hard enough, but nowadays, just making music won't cut it. Musicians have to be all-around entertainers, not just painting an aural soundscape, but crafting a visual… READ THE REST