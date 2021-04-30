The woman attempting to collect $500k reward for the return of Lady Gaga's dogs has been arrested

Apparently one of the murderous dog thieves' girlfriend returned the dog in hopes of receiving the reward.

BuzzFeed News:

Police said the missing dogs were turned over at a local police station and reunited with one of Lady Gaga's representatives, after a woman said she had found the dogs. She claimed she had randomly come across the dogs after they were tied up and abandoned in an alley, TMZ reported.

That woman, police said Thursday, was McBride.

After McBride surrendered the dogs at the LAPD's Olympic Station, detectives determined that she had a relationship with Harold White.