The woman attempting to collect $500k reward for the return of Lady Gaga's dogs has been arrested

Apparently one of the murderous dog thieves' girlfriend returned the dog in hopes of receiving the reward.
Police said the missing dogs were turned over at a local police station and reunited with one of Lady Gaga's representatives, after a woman said she had found the dogs. She claimed she had randomly come across the dogs after they were tied up and abandoned in an alley, TMZ reported.
That woman, police said Thursday, was McBride.
After McBride surrendered the dogs at the LAPD's Olympic Station, detectives determined that she had a relationship with Harold White.
Harold White is one of the suspects.
"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
The men, who police said were documented gang members, were identified as 18-year-old James Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White, and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley.
Jackson, who is suspected of shooting the dogwalker, faces additional charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and being a felon with a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Harold White, 40, Jaylin White's father, and Jennifer McBride, 50, are facing a charge each of accessory attempted murder.