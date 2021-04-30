Morty is a clever 4-1/2 year-old Australian Shepherd who not only does perfect trust falls, but also plays Connect 4, is learning some Jenga moves, and does all kinds of other cute things at aussie_morty on Instagram.
Watch this trusting dog fall backwards onto its owner's arms
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- australian shepherds
- delightful creatures (interior)
- doggos
This German Shepherd reacts to drug words like "cocaine" in the most hysterical way
Dante is a retired-police-dog-turned-canine-comedian who lives with TikToker Davey Rutherford in Queensland, Australia. And his reactions to drug-related words are hysterical. In this first video, he casually looks off to the side, as if he's lost in his own thoughts, until his human rattles off a grocery list: "Bread, milk, pasta, eggs, mayo, cocaine." Never… READ THE REST
Dog persuades newly adopted friend to play [VIDEO]
There's a newly adopted Rottweiler in the house, and this doggo wants to play. [Video Link] READ THE REST
Puppy enjoys helping robot vacuum do its job [VIDEO]
The puppy's name is Deke, and he seems to enjoy helping this little robot vacuum do its job. [VIDEO LINK] READ THE REST
Pay what you want to explore the Adobe Creative Cloud with this training bundle
Asking someone to use the Adobe Creative Cloud apps is sort of like rooting for the house in blackjack. They already control the game, the game pieces, and most of the players, so why tilt the odds even more in their favor? Well, the reason the Adobe fleet of digital creation apps is so ubiquitous… READ THE REST
This doggy DNA test can be the key to a long, healthy life for your pupper
If you've got a dog as a member of your family, there's about a 1 in 3 chance that you got your furry friend from a breeder. That may offer you some insight into your dog's background and family tree, but it doesn't always answer all of your questions about the full history hiding behind… READ THE REST
Lemonade is a homeowner and rental insurance option for people who hate insurance–and it's crazy easy
Look, nobody enjoys reading the fine print on an insurance policy. Heck, there's a good chance the guy who wrote it didn't even read it over once he was finished. It's usually pretty dry stuff. That being said, it might be worth investigating the specifics on the homeowners or renters insurance policy you've got now.… READ THE REST