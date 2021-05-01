Peter Bebergal discusses Michael Moorcock's "Elric of Meiniboné" on the Appendix N Book Club

On the Appendix N Book Club podcast, writer and Boing Boing contributor, Peter Bebergal, talks about his introduction to roleplaying games, friendly local game stores, Gary Gygax's love of mythology, fantasy lit, comics, and many forms of storytelling, real-life grimoires and literature as RPG design inspiration, and much more.



The main subject of the show is Michael Moorcock's Elric of Meiniboné and Peter and the hosts read excerpts from Elric and discuss some fascinating aspects of the character, such as drug addiction.

They also talk about Peter's awesome new book, Appendix N: The Eldritch Roots of Dungeons and Dragons, Gygax's Appendix N, and Peter's love for Deities & Demigods. Lots of meat on this bone.