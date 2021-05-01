Star Wars Droids stamps release May 4

May the Fourth be with you this May 4 with these new Star Wars Droids postage stamps.

USPS:

Technology plays a prominent role in the "Star Wars" films, most notably with the droids. The U.S. Postal Service will recognize the loveable machines from the "Star Wars" galaxy with 10 dazzling new character-inspired Forever stamps.

These droids are a nod to the commitment of Lucasfilm and its parent company, Disney, to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between the "Star Wars: Force for Change" philanthropic initiative and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

Greg Breeding was the designer of the stamps and pane. William Gicker was the art director.

Featured in a pane of 20 stamps, and arranged in staggered, horizontal rows, the stamps vary in size and depict 10 of the more well-known droids in the "Star Wars" universe — IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, a 2-1B surgical droid, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, C-3P0 and C1-10P, otherwise known as Chopper.

Lucasfilm, the studio that created the "Star Wars" franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.



