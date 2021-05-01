The year is 199x, you're watching late night TV, a moth walks into a podiatrist's office…
The Moth Joke
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Conan O' Brien
- late night television
- norm mcdonald
- the moth joke
Conan O'Brien "reviews" Cyberpunk 2077
In this clip from Good Game Nice Try, Conan O'Brien "reviews" Cyberpunk 2077 the day after the game was released in December. He doesn't actually review the game. He is simply shown the cover art and goes off on a hilarious rant about V's Samurai jacket with "terrible" collar. He also makes fun of the… READ THE REST
The pandemic probably changed late night talk forever, but for the better?
Eddy Burback makes the compelling case that late night talk shows have actually improved during the pandemic. There's also a compelling case to be made that they could not have gotten much worse. His video is a follow-up from his widely-viewed pre-pandemic criticism of the genre. It had become clear that the best interviews were… READ THE REST
Conan & Friends to embark on an 18-city 'stand-up and investment tips' tour
Team Coco has announced that Conan O'Brien is going on an 18-U.S.-city stand-up comedy tour with his "funniest friends." Info below (links mine): Tickets Go on Sale Friday, September 28 Featuring Rory Scovel, James Veitch, Marina Franklin, and Flula Borg. Fri, Nov 2 – Washington, D.C. (Warner Theatre) Sat, Nov 3 – Atlantic City (The… READ THE REST
Upgrade your home's lighting and mood with 20 deals on lamps and smart bulbs
If you want to change the look and feel of a room, there's one immediate upgrade that can shift the entire vibe almost instantly. A new lamp, preferably one with some personality and maybe even some smart-enhanced versatility, can be an insta-game-changer, assuming you make the right choice, that is. It isn't always easy finding… READ THE REST
These Excel University courses will teach you the app's most powerful features for $30
Microsoft Excel is one of those programs everyone has used at one time or another. In fact, 750 million people, almost 10 percent of the global population, has noodled around with Excel's spreadsheets, cells, and pivot tables before. But while 750 million people may have engaged with Excel, that doesn't mean 750 million people are… READ THE REST
Pay what you want to explore the Adobe Creative Cloud with this training bundle
Asking someone to use the Adobe Creative Cloud apps is sort of like rooting for the house in blackjack. They already control the game, the game pieces, and most of the players, so why tilt the odds even more in their favor? Well, the reason the Adobe fleet of digital creation apps is so ubiquitous… READ THE REST