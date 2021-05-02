Portugal just opened the world's longest suspended footbridge, and it's not for people afraid of heights

Portugal's new "516 Arouca" bridge is 516 meters long and 175 meters high, making it the world's longest suspended walking bridge. One hundred people are allowed to cross at a time. The bridge is made from metal grids so you feel like you are walking on air.

From NPR:

The 516 Arouca bridge, according to its website, is "not for the faint of heart."

"The new bridge, under construction since May 2018, is inspired by the Inca bridges that spanned the Andes mountain valleys," a release says. "Last year, the municipality of Arouca described the bridge as 'frighteningly beautiful.' "

The bridge connects the banks of the Paiva River, a popular destination for kayaking and whitewater rafting. It's also near the Paiva Walkways, a wooden pathway that winds through 8 kilometers (5 miles) of the natural landscape.