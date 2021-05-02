Save up to 84% off on deals for headphones, earbuds, and speakers

There's still no easier way to escape the world than to slip on a pair of headphones and let the music spirit you away. Conversely, you can also get yourself a big Bluetooth speaker or home theater setup and use it as a club to viscerally beat the world back into submission against your impregnable wall of sound.

Either way, you always need ammunition to wage that war. Right now, check out these deals on more than two dozen of the best over-ear headphones, in-ear earbuds, as well as speakers and home theater arrays on sale now, at savings of up to 84 percent. Whether your tactic is quiet abandonment or pointed attack, here's your chance to tech up to keep everything at bay, at least for a few blissful moments.

Headphones

With Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones can sync easily for wireless music and even fielding calls and doing business for up to 20 hours on a single charge. It also uses signal enhancement to make sure signal strength is at its best whenever you're connected.

Audio-Technica has been turning out pro-grade audio equipment since the 60s, so they can always be counted on for some stellar performance and premium comfort from their over-ear headphone choices. The QuietPoint delivers clear audio without any distracting noise, thanks to powerful 40mm drivers, and active noise-canceling technology.

Meanwhile, the SR30 headphones have a fold-flat design for easy transport. And with the dual-layer isolation housing structure, listeners get full-range audio with a seriously formidable battery capable of continuous playback for up to 70 hours.

And if you're all about that bass, the Solid Bass headphones bring the thump, with 3mm deep motion drivers that split the difference between crisp, clear audio and some punchy, guttural bass power. They also come with a 3.9-foot cabled in case you ever need to go wired.

This Amazon Choice selection lives up to its Z2 designation, sporting twice the sound, battery life, and convenience of competing headphones. It's also packing advanced Sound2.0 tech for brilliant audio reproduction while the T-Quiet active noise cancellation blocks out all that unwanted background chatter.

These on-the-go headphones don't bear the Sony name, but they do bear a Sony digital noise cancellation chip, which intelligently filters ambient noise to block out what you don't need while letting you hear the sound you do. And on a single charge, these headphones will keep the music rolling for up to 30 hours.

The finest musical instruments are made from wood, so why not headphones? LSTN's flagship model, the Troubadour looks supremely striking, with wood housings that offer a serious air of sophistication. But the grain isn't all for looks, bringing formidable tonal balance for crisp highs and rich lows in your music.

Pick your shade of blue…either way, you get stellar audio that's synonymous with the Beats name. You can choose from the Solo Pros with both active noise canceling and transparency listening modes for top-quality sound delivery in a soft light blue chassis…

Or you can choose the navy blue with the Solo3s, featuring the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity. The Solo3s also offer up to 40 hours of battery life and a quick fast fuel charging mode that provides another three hours of playback with only a five-minute charge.

Earbuds

Tiny, but mighty, these earbuds from xFyro use AI-powered tech to filter outside noise from the four built-in mics for noise cancellation that shields out ambient noise while allowing direct emergency sounds or communication to reach the listener. And with the accompanying charging case, you can roll for up to 100 hours of listening before you need a recharge.

The X5s from Treblab got an upgrade last year, now sporting an improved Bluetooth 5.0 chip for even better connectivity of up to 33 feet. That goes a long way toward keeping the sound quality top-notch thanks to the killer 8.2mm drivers.

Or go with the X3 Pros, featuring ear hooks that are a godsend if you're working out or doing strenuous activity. They also feature easy-to-use controls so you can answer calls, change tracks, or adjust your music on the fly, even in the middle of a hardcore gym session.

The JBL Pure Bass gives your low-end sounds the added burst you don't always find found in-ear earbuds. This set also features dual connect for using either earbud or both in stereo or mono mode, as well as hands-free calling with its own voice assistant.

While most users will enjoy the dynamic, high-performance sound or the Siri RemoteTalk ability to take calls or control your music through basic voice commands, these Beats are also ready with up to 12 hours of wireless power to work through your entire day. They're also available in four cool colors, including red, siren red, flash blue, or shock yellow.

Wireless actually means wireless with the G1 series, which includes completely cable-free charging as well. Meanwhile, it's got some nifty specs inside, like the 0.24-inch titanium diaphragm speaker drivers, and the Airoha1526 high-end chipset for crystal clear non-interruptive audio all the time.

Both of these earbud designs from LSTN are winners. Sleek earbuds ergonomically designed for an optimal fit, the 6mm drivers in the Palladiums offer up rich audio quality whenever you're ready to bud up. The pocket-sized charging case not only helps keep the Palladiums safe when you aren't listening, but they also offer up to more than 90 standby hours of playback time on a single charge.

Or experience the faster, stronger wire connectivity and slick glossy look of the Beacon 2.0s. Along with the tight sound from the 8mm drivers, the Beacon 2.0s also have 12 hours of battery life, connect wirelessly to all your devices, and even pair automatically to the last device you used when they power on.

Speakers

It's the speaker Grammy winner Ne-Yo called "top quality sound…(at) a great price." The 52mm drivers serve up vocals that cut through the clutter — and with a full IP67 waterproof rating, this speaker also has proprietary floating technology so it fits right in poolside, at the beach, along the trail, or wherever you go.

Everything looks better with a wood finish — and this wireless speaker is no exception. Of course, it doesn't hurt that it sounds better too, with the real zebra wood housing offering a different, richer dimension to your sound from this big speaker in a tiny footprint.

No matter your speaker needs, chances are there's a JBL speaker to try to fill it. That starts with the Go 2, a full-featured IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with built-in noise cancellation. It's even available in eight different colors to go with virtually any look or decor you want to sport today.

With the Clip 3, you get an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that CNN called a "top notch travel speaker." Plus, it's got an integrated carabiner clip to attach it to anything from a backpack to a belt loop for music at all times.

If you want even more speaker oomph, the Flip 5 includes PartBoost technology, which allows users to pair up two or more JBL speakers into a widespread stereo net of sound to virtually encircle your area in its musical wash. Also waterproof, the Flip 5 comes with a battle-tested hard case to keep the unit protected throughout all of your journeys.

Finally, there's the Link 500, a monster of a speaker with voice activation, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Google Assistant control abilities, as well as multi–room playback across a handful of speakers that have Chromecast built-in. Of course, there's also a truly immersive audio soundscape with deep bass and clear highs for filling even the biggest of rooms.

Home theater

If you want a centerpiece item to build a home theater around, you can't do much better than this center channel speaker designed by renowned audio engineer Andrew Jones. With 90W peak power, magnetic shielding, gold 5-way binding posts, and dual 4-inch high-output woofers, and a 1-inch soft-dome tweeter, this is a speaker that can reproduce the tight sound and crystal clarity so you never miss a single line of dialogue.

Or maybe just go for the entire home theater setup with this premium package from audio masters Klipsch. With a center channel, four satellite speakers, and a powered subwoofer, the exclusive Tractrix Horn Technology and aluminum tweeters deliver the cleanest, most natural sound possible while keeping an incredibly minimal footprint throughout your room, no matter its size.

