Voguing in protestation

Jess Sabine
A group of trans and non binary people voguing as a form of facing the police, at today's protest in Colombia from LGBTnews

Along with thousands of other Colombians, this group of trans and non-binary artists hit the streets to protest the country's most recent set of controversial tax reform proposals. While others marched, chanted, and caused some general ruckus for local authorities, members of Colombia's LGBTQ community took a more unconventional approach to civil disobedience.