Former Senator Harry Reid: Lockheed has crashed UFO debris but the Pentagon wouldn't let him see

In the New Yorker, Gideon Lewis-Kraus dives deeply into the US government's slow-but-sure acknowledgement of UFOs. Of course, just because a flying object is unidentified does not mean it's a flying saucer piloted by an extraterrestrial. (It doesn't mean it's *NOT* piloted by an ET either.) That said, it's clear where former Senator Harry Reid stands on the matter. From the New Yorker:

In [a 2017 New York Times bombshell story, journalists Helene Cooper, Leslie Kean, and Ralph Blumenthal] wrote that Harry Reid "believed that crashes of vehicles from other worlds had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades, often by aerospace companies under government contracts." The day after its publication, the Times had to append a correction: Senator Reid did not believe that crash debris had been allocated to private military contractors for study; he believed that U.F.O.s may have crashed, and that, if so, we should be studying the fallout. When I asked Reid about the confusion, he told me that he admired Kean but that he had never seen proof of any remnants—something Kean had never actually claimed. He left no doubt in our conversation as to his personal assessment. "I was told for decades that Lockheed had some of these retrieved materials," he said. "And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that. I don't know what all the numbers were, what kind of classification it was, but they would not give that to me." He told me that the Pentagon had not provided a reason. I asked if that was why he'd requested sap status for aatip. He said, "Yeah, that's why I wanted them to take a look at it. But they wouldn't give me the clearance." (A representative of Lockheed Martin declined to comment for this article.)