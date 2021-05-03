Drop temps by 59 degrees in 10 minutes with the EvaChill Personal Air Conditioner

Summer is right around the corner…which again means it's time to hang on to your cash. Amidst projections of a hotter than average summer in the U.S., it's safe to assume it'll be another season of wallet-clenching pain each month when most homeowners crack open their utility bills.

The average home air conditioning unit costs about $3.70 per day to run. That factors out to about $110 a month, and if you're in a particularly hot region, own a larger home, or suffer from a few extenuating circumstances, you're well aware your final monthly summer power costs could end up being a whole lot higher than that.

Rather than pay over $100 or more a month to cool your entire home, efficient little units like the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner make the cash for only paying to cool the space you're in, all at a one-time cost that's likely less than that monthly bill.

Small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, this 2019 Red Dot Design Award winner is slick, virtually weightless, and stylishly striking, but it's when you plug it in that you learn how ruthlessly efficient it really is.

Once you fill the water tank, the cartridge inside this ultra-portable, leak-proof air conditioner/humidifier/purifier starts absorbing the water. Made from basalt, a rock-solid material created from volcanic lava, the cartridge has a huge surface for water evaporation, which spreads to the cooling pads where air jets disperse that evaporated water into the air, lowering the air temperature in an area of up to 45 square feet. In fact, the EvaChill can drop the air temperature in your space by up to 59 degrees in as little as 10 minutes.

The EvaChill filter is made from inorganic fibers, which means there's never any mold or bacteria buildup, so it's 100 percent safe for breathing and never causes illnesses or allergic reactions. The device runs for up to nine hours on a tank of water, so you can also sleep comfortably for the entire night. In addition to humidifying and cooling the air, the unit also filters out dust particles while combating bacterial growth.

Cool the air around you and save hundreds in utility costs with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, usually priced at $128, but now over 20 percent off at just $99.

Prices subject to change.