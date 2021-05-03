How to drill a keyring hole in an AirTag

Our friends at iFixIt did a tear down of Apple's new $29 AirTag tracking device. They also identified three safe place to drill a keyring hole if you don't want to buy a bulky and expensive holster.

While Apple sells an AirTag holder for $13, and cheaper third-party models are already filling up online store listings, a DIY hole gets an AirTag onto a keyring or loop with as little extra space and mass as possible. Even in the tiniest single-purpose device, there is room to hack, and we'll fight for your right to do it.