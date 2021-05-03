Karen fails to impress this skateboarder

Everybody knows skateboarding is not a crime, right?
This skater maintains his cool and cruises around while Karen gives him grief. Honestly, after so many decades of being harassed I'm pretty sure Karen v skateboarder is just another day.
One of the greatest to come out of Dogtown, Natas Kaupas is my favorite street skater. Watching this I am also amazed at how far skating has come. READ THE REST
Written and directed by Stacy Peralta, enjoy this awesome documentary on the Bones Brigade, a team of legendary pioneers who rode under the Powell-Peralta banner and helped define skating. READ THE REST
I wish I had found this guide a lot earlier in the pandemic. Everything from updates in gear to not being a giant bag of douche when you go to drop in for the first time, Concrete Existence's 'Welcome Back' is a treasure trove of information. It took me a couple of weeks working in… READ THE REST
