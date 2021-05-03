"Missing" boy at airport found taking a ride on baggage conveyor belt

A 9-year-old boy couldn't resist an airport baggage conveyor belt (can you blame him?) and "dove" onto it for a joy ride over the weekend. He was with a group of about 20 people at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, who were so busy dealing with their luggage, they didn't see him take off. They called for police once they realized he was missing. Fortunately, police found him within five minutes.

From MPR:

Airport spokesperson Pat Hogan said the 9-year-old boy was not injured when police found him in the baggage system. Hogan said it happened early Saturday afternoon as a group of about 20 people were checking bags for a trip they were taking together.

"Among them was a 9-year-old child who dove onto the bag belt as it left the ticketing lobby to go down into where all the conveyors separate the bags to wherever they're going to go to the proper airplane," Hogan said.

"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," he said. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing — but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."