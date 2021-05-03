In this footage, a destroyer (Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov) launches a missile. The missile flies straight for a few hundred feet, then decides it would rather do donuts and have a nice swim.
Naval missile performs loop de loops after test goes awry
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- boats
- mishaps
Submarine carrying 53 crew members submerged Wednesday, hasn't been seen since, and is running out of oxygen
During Indonesian Navy training exercises in the Bali Strait on Wednesday, a submarine (seen above) carrying 53 crew members submerged and hasn't resurfaced. Its current location is unknown and authorities say that it's expected to run out of oxygen early Saturday. Multiple ships with advanced sonar capabilities are scanning the region for signs of the… READ THE REST
Stuck Suez ship sets sail
A fleet of tug boats succeeded in shifting the Suez-blocking container ship Ever Given on Monday, leading Egypt's president Al-Sisi to declare the crisis in the key shipping route "ended". Video shows the vessel nearly parallel to the canal's banks. But the Dutch operators of the Ever Given caution that the job is far from… READ THE REST
Is that ship still stuck?
IsTheShipStillStuck.com follows in the great tradition of sites like AbeVigoda.com and IsItAJewishHolidayToday.com. (For those who haven't been following, a massive container ship is blocking the Suez Canal apparently after taking a route shaped like a penis and testicles.) READ THE REST
Save up to 84% off on deals for headphones, earbuds, and speakers
There's still no easier way to escape the world than to slip on a pair of headphones and let the music spirit you away. Conversely, you can also get yourself a big Bluetooth speaker or home theater setup and use it as a club to viscerally beat the world back into submission against your impregnable… READ THE REST
Get AI-powered content management and 100GB of cloud storage for $30 with Starchive
Most cloud storage options operate like a self-storage locker with haphazardly packed with boxes, little to no organization, and the sense that if you need one particular file, it could take the better part of a day to find it. Fortunately, Starchive can bring you a feeling of ease and control over your cloud storage, featuring content… READ THE REST
Take back your backyard this summer with 10 deals on insect-smashing weapons
Every summer, you try to drink in the full beauty and grandeur of your backyard and bathe in the radiant sunshine. And every summer, flying, crawling, buzzing, humming, biting, stinging, and all-around ultra-irritating insects plant their flag in opposition. If you want to enjoy your summer for once, you have to beat those pesky bugs… READ THE REST