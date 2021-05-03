The stunning book design behind the new Philip Dick collection

The Folio Society is releasing a limited edition collection of all 118* short stories written by Philip K. Dick — and like a lot of the Folio Society's work, the graphic design is absolutely stunning. Check out the video for more about the process:

This limited edition of Philip K. Dick's The Complete Short Stories, with 24 illustrations by 24 different artists, is a celebration of the freewheeling imagination of a science-fiction master. The Complete Short Stories is limited to 750 hand-numbered copies and presented in a special display box designed by independent studio La Boca. The bindings, endpapers, title pages, page edges – even the ribbon markers – are colour co-ordinated in a fabulous fluorescent rainbow. Each binding is emblazoned with an eye-catching symbol that is echoed on the relevant title page and spot-varnished on the two-part presentation box. The interior of the box itself is lined with two specially designed papers; a multi-coloured 'glitch' pattern, and a night sky sparkling with silver stars to reflect Dick's fascination with the possibilities of space travel and technology.

Now for the bad news: the 750-print run of The Complete Short Stories is already sold out. The good news is, at least now you won't be tempted to drop $745 dollars on this gorgeous work of literary art!

*Wikipedia says that PKD actually wrote 121 short stories, so there's either an interesting reason why three of them aren't included in the collection, or else you can chalk it up to some Dick-like mindfuck that makes you question reality, which is the more likely case.