This fantastic sci-fi animation looks like vintage 1960s stop motion but was done entirely in Blender

Hypertalented animator Ian/Worthikids created this short that looks like stop-motion but was done entirely in Blender. Voices by Japanese dubbing actors RASHA1M.
(Thanks UPSO!)
