I am not cut out for this modern world, especially one where touchscreens have replaced the reliable technology of a "handle" in bathrooms—and where you can't wash your hands because "internal storage running out" means "applications & system functions may not work well" pic.twitter.com/WjsbyJV9O7 — Dr. Steven W. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) April 29, 2021

I looked up the VODXS company and learned that "each VODXStream faucet is connected to a larger network." Just want hand-washers have been waiting for!

Our Visual On Demand Experience System. Fast powerful consumer interaction that you control, with ads hyper-targeted by gender, location, date and time guaranteed. The new alternative to online advertising. It's more effective with better recall, ads can't be blocked by software and will never appear alongside offensive content. It also costs less for impressions and engagements than on Facebook or YouTube.

