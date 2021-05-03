Typing on this vintage Japanese typewriter looks like a lot of work

Behold the Toshiba BW-2112 in action.

The first Toshiba typewriter, holding 630 characters in total, was mostly used by the Japanese military during World War II. In total about 2,000 units were produced…The bulk of the machine consists of the type cylinder. Each horizontal strip shows a linear index of the characters that fitted on the type strip behind it. The character is selected by rotating the cylinder and shifting it horizontally, so that the necessary character is selected with the index pointer.