A US House subcommittee meeting was livestreamed with Galaxy Quest accidentally playing in the background

During a Zoom meeting of the United States House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water, viewers were treated to audio from the movie Galaxy Quest and the disco sounds of the Village People playing loudly in the background. After 20 minutes, the hearing was called into recess. From UPI:



Appropriations committee spokesman Evan Hollander said the audio issue was the result of a problem with the House Recording Studio feed, not a member loudly watching TV with their microphone on.

"While the hearing itself was free of any disruption, HRS apparently decided to add a movie soundtrack over the discussion of energy and water projects," Hollander tweeted.