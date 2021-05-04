Alan Moore is back and he's "bursting with fiction"

Two years ago, comic legend Alan Moore announced his retirement from comic books. He's now signed a book deal with Bloomsbury for a five-volume epic fantasy series and a huge collection of short stories. While he's done with comics, he isn't done with being a storyteller. Moore says he is "bursting with fiction, bursting with prose." From The Guardian:

Illuminations, is a short story collection which will be published in autumn 2022 and which moves from the four horsemen of the apocalypse to the "Boltzmann brains" fashioning the universe. Bloomsbury said it was "dazzlingly original and brimming with energy", promising a series of "beguiling and elegantly crafted tales that reveal the full power of imagination and magic".

The second acquisition is a fantasy quintet titled Long London, which will launch in 2024. The series will move from the "shell-shocked and unravelled" London of 1949 to "a version of London just beyond our knowledge", encompassing murder, magic and madness. Bloomsbury said it "promises to be epic and unforgettable, a tour-de-force of magic and history".