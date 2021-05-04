Humans are awful, awful animals.
Bodycam records racist tirade against LA County sheriff making a traffic stop
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- horrible
- racism
W says the White Anglo-Saxon Protestant GOP is "not going to win anything"
In a podcast interview President George W Bush warns the Republican party it is far, far off course. CNN: The comments by the 43rd President — who has recently critiqued the modern GOP with a candor that has been unusual for him in retirement — speak to a rift in the party that has one… READ THE REST
CNN's Rick Santorum says "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here," then dismisses Native Americans
CNN employee and Christian theocrat Rick Santorum has made a lifelong career out of making white straight conservatives feel good about hating and fearing people who aren't white, straight, or conservative. A speech he gave to the right-wing Young America's Foundation last week is just the latest example of his blatant supremacist philosophy. He said:… READ THE REST
Tucker Carlson's college yearbook says he was part of the "Dan White Society." Dan White murdered Harvey Milk in 1978
Tucker Carlson's job at Fox News is more secure than ever, now that his college yearbook caption has gone viral. Published when Carlson was 22, the 1991 yearbook says he was a member of the "Dan White Society" and the "Jesse Helms Foundation." A man named Dan White, as you might recall, murdered San Francisco… READ THE REST
The Kodak Step Touch instant camera does more than just print photos
With smartphone technology, everybody has a ridiculously brilliant digital camera to snap pictures at any time. While you can certainly share in the joy by emailing or texting family and friends with your shots, there's a tangible, visceral thrill when you've actually got a physical copy of your picture right in your hand, a real… READ THE REST
Here's how to learn everything in Microsoft Excel while paying a price you choose
You've likely used Microsoft Excel before, but seriously…have you ever REALLY used Microsoft Excel before? We've all tinkered with this heritage spreadsheet maker for simple data organization or basic tables and lists. But the reason this venerable software has been one of the leading productivity apps in history is because of its versatility. All it takes… READ THE REST
Drop temps by 59 degrees in 10 minutes with the EvaChill Personal Air Conditioner
Summer is right around the corner…which again means it's time to hang on to your cash. Amidst projections of a hotter than average summer in the U.S., it's safe to assume it'll be another season of wallet-clenching pain each month when most homeowners crack open their utility bills. The average home air conditioning unit costs… READ THE REST