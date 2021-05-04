Don Lemon rails against Rick Santorum after BS chat with Chris Cuomo: "I'm furious!"

"I'm furious!" CNN's Don Lemon said to Chris Cuomo in an emotional rant against CNN's conservative commentator Rick Santorum. (And, although he doesn't come out and say it, he also seems frustrated with Cuomo for his lackluster response after having the unapologetic Santorum on his show).

Last month Santorum made outrageous comments to a group of conservatives about Native Americans (see third tweet below). "We came here and created a blank slate," the racist former senator said. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

"Did he actually think it was a good idea for him to come on television and try to whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed?" Lemon asked, referring to Santorum later speaking with Cuomo on CNN. "It was horrible and insulting and I apologize to the viewers who were insulted by this."

Cuomo silently stares as Lemon continues. "He's done it so many times, so many times, and it was so egregious and insulting." Toward the end Lemon looked on the verge of tears as Cuomo continues to look like a deer caught in headlights. In the second tweet below, they have a back and forth but don't see eye to eye. "We are not getting anywhere… We got to go because we are not going to agree," Lemon says.

Don Lemon is really in no mood for Chris Cuomo's excuses on Rick Santorum.



"We are not getting anywhere… We got to go because we are not going to agree."



Cuomo: "What's the solution?"



Lemon: "I got a solution, anyway, not my decision. Thank you, see ya later!" pic.twitter.com/lkxSqeqxdw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 4, 2021

'We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn't much Native American culture in American culture.' — Rick Santorum in a wildly white supremacist comment pic.twitter.com/jUxkm9vNZJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 26, 2021

Via HuffPost