High Schoolers enlist Krusty Krab to counter-protest some maskholes

Some Santa Monica High School students decided to let protesting maskholes know they are unwelcome.
I particularly enjoy the kiddo tagging the jerk as 'sus.'
Some Santa Monica High School students decided to let protesting maskholes know they are unwelcome.
I particularly enjoy the kiddo tagging the jerk as 'sus.'
Tucker Carlson has hit a new low, if that's possible, as he relates children wearing masks to child abuse. Hearkening back to the days of McCarthyism, he encourages his audience to call the police and turn folks in who are masking up their children. Of course calling police would be a waste of time, but… READ THE REST
Last fall, Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold threw a social media fit after being told to wear her mask on an airplane. She called Alaska Airlines staff "mask bulllies" and part of "mask tyranny," and Portland flight attendants "overbearing." She also said, "I honestly hope they get sued for being ridiculous!" She was still at… READ THE REST
"Can you put a mask on for us," a voice can be heard asking Ted Cruz, who is about to speak in front of a camera. To which he arrogantly responds, "Yeah, when I'm talking to the TV camera, I'm not going to wear a mask." When the person says it would "make us feel… READ THE REST
With smartphone technology, everybody has a ridiculously brilliant digital camera to snap pictures at any time. While you can certainly share in the joy by emailing or texting family and friends with your shots, there's a tangible, visceral thrill when you've actually got a physical copy of your picture right in your hand, a real… READ THE REST
You've likely used Microsoft Excel before, but seriously…have you ever REALLY used Microsoft Excel before? We've all tinkered with this heritage spreadsheet maker for simple data organization or basic tables and lists. But the reason this venerable software has been one of the leading productivity apps in history is because of its versatility. All it takes… READ THE REST
Summer is right around the corner…which again means it's time to hang on to your cash. Amidst projections of a hotter than average summer in the U.S., it's safe to assume it'll be another season of wallet-clenching pain each month when most homeowners crack open their utility bills. The average home air conditioning unit costs… READ THE REST