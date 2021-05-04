High Schoolers enlist Krusty Krab to counter-protest some maskholes

Some Santa Monica High School students decided to let protesting maskholes know they are unwelcome.

One of the anti-maskers tries engaging with the high schoolers, asking where the Krusty Krab is.



The responses:

– "At the bottom of the ocean."

– "Valet parking."

– "Sus."

– "The Krusty Krab is a metaphor for society." pic.twitter.com/10l2A1kfoV — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) May 3, 2021

I particularly enjoy the kiddo tagging the jerk as 'sus.'