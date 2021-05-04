How many browser cookies can you eat?

Cooooookies is a game that challenged players to accept as many browser cookies as possible. The championship appears to be over (winner:"welp,,", who won 100lbs of real cookies) but you can still install the plugin and count your own pile.

A cookie is a little bit of info that your browser remembers about a website. Cookies keep items in your cart for later, keep you logged in, and more. Privacy law makes sites ask permission to use cookies, so every website acts like a drug pusher who got into baking: want cookies, buddy? Got some cookies for you!