Ireland president speaks seriously while his playful puppy has other ideas

Ireland's president, Michael D. Higgins honored Irish actor Tom Hickey, who died on Saturday, in a nearly 4-minute heartfelt tribute. But it's not until you realize what's going on behind the scenes that you realize just how wonderful a job he really did. The strange waist-up camera shot was strategic – it was to hide the fact that Higgins' playful Bernese mountain dog puppy (who does sneak into the picture for about 20 seconds) was romping around him, finally tugging his arm and even his jacket (so that's why his jacket flips open by itself at around 3:05, followed by a lot of arm fidgeting by the president). It's not until part of the video was later released on TikTok (below) that it all makes sense.

Via HuffPost