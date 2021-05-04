New and creepy black spider species discovered in the middle of Miami, Florida

This is the Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider (Ummidia richmond), a newly discovered species of spider that lives in the endangered forest surrounding a zoo in the middle of Miami, Florida. Related to tarantulas, this particular species are approximately 1.5 inches across. From Zoo Miami:

The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider (Ummidia richmond) was first found by a zookeeper who was checking reptile research traps in 2012. The zookeeper shared the photo of the spider with the Zoo's Conservation and Research Department for identification but it didn't match any existing records for known species in the region.

More than two years later, another spider was found and sent out to experts for an evaluation. Eventually, it made its way to Dr. Rebecca Godwin of Piedmont College in Georgia who was in the process of looking at this group of spiders, which are related to tarantulas, and making detailed classifications and descriptions of the members of this Genus Ummidia found in North America. Dr. Godwin confirmed that it was a previously undescribed species.

"The fact that a new species like this could be found in a fragment of endangered forest in the middle of the city underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems before we lose not only what we know, but also what is still to be discovered. Venoms of related species have been found to contain compounds with potential use as pain medications and cancer treatments," said Frank Ridgley, DVM, Zoo Miami Conservation & Veterinary Services Manager.