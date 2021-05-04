Nirvana sued over thirty-year-old t-shirt design featuring a 1949 illustration

Back in 1989, I purchased a Nirvana t-shirt emblazoned with a map of Upper Hell as described in Dante's Inferno. (The back of the shirt reads: "fudge packin crack smokin satan worshippin mother fucker") Now, the granddaughter of C.W. Scott-Giles, who created that hell illustration for a 1949 translation of Dante's Inferno, is suing Nirvana LLC for copyright infringement. From Rolling Stone:

The suit, obtained by Rolling Stone, was filed by Jocelyn Susan Bundy, the granddaughter of Scott-Giles, who is described in the suit as the "sole surviving relative and sole successor-in-title to the copyright in the works created by her late grandfather." Along with Nirvana LLC, the suit names as defendants Live Nation Merchandise, Merch Traffic and Silva Artist Management[…]

Bundy is demanding that production and distribution of any infringing merchandise be stopped and that the defendants provide an accounting of "profits attributable to their infringing conduct." The suit is seeking damages including any losses sustained by the alleged infringement, in an amount to be proven at trial, as well as all profits made "as a result of their infringing conduct," also in an amount to be proven at trial.