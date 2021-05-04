Roller coaster malfunction forces riders to descend by foot from 213-foot peak

One of the tallest, fastest roller coasters in the world added an unexpected extra thrill into its repertoire. See those narrow stairs? Walk down. The roller coaster the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the U.K. forced a group of riders to do just that. This was due to a mechanical malfunction at the park, but maybe the roller coaster had its own plans. Fortunately, the riders found it amusing and video-recorded the event that many would consider to be a pants-shitting experience, from ride to unscheduled descending.

The walking down the roller coaster stairs came at no extra charge to these riders. Think that's just a wisecrack? It's not. Guided tours are available to anyone who would like to experience walking up and down the gigantic roller coaster's stairs.

It could have been worse. Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is twice as high as the Big One at 456 feet.