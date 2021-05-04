Surfer who survived brutal shark attack finally given legal exemption to keep one of the animal's teeth as a souvenir

In 2015, Chris Blowes was surfing off the South Australia coast when an 18-foot great white shark attacked him. Blowes, 32, lost his leg and was in a coma for 10 days. The police officers who found his surfboard pulled out one of the shark's teeth and, as required by South Australia law, delivered it to the proper authorities. Since then, Blowes has been asking for the tooth to keep as a "souvenir." From the BBC:

Under the state's Fisheries Management Act, it is illegal to possess, sell or purchase any part of white sharks – and those who breach the law can face a fine of up to A$100,000 (£55,000) or two years in prison.

Mr Blowes says he asked officials several times if he could have the tooth returned, but it was only after a local politician heard about his case that an exemption was granted]…]

"The shark isn't getting its tooth back [and] I'm not getting my leg back" […]

"It's a good souvenir to show my grandchildren," he says.