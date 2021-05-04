The remaining Monkees announced a farewell tour

In September, the last living Monkees, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, will hit the road for what they say is their farewell tour after 55 years. From a press release:

"The Monkees Farewell Tour" will feature songs that span the band's entire career – from their 1966 self-titled debut album to 2016's Good Times! Their most recent release, The Monkees – The Mike & Micky Show Live, was issued in April 2020 and became their 17th Billboard charting album release. In addition to their hits, their farewell shows will spotlight songs featured on their Emmy-winning TV series ("The Girl I Knew Somewhere," "You Told Me," "Randy Scouse Git," "Goin' Down" and "For Pete's Sake") as well as music from their feature film Head ("Circle Sky" and "As We Go Along"). Plus some rarely performed deep cuts (such as "Auntie's Municipal Court") and tracks from their most-recent studio album, 2016's Good Times! ("Me & Magdelena" and "Birth Of An Accidental Hipster").

The Monkees – 2021 Tour Dates

9/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

9/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

9/15 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

9/17 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

9/18 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

10/2 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/6 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/7 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort and Spa

10/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/24 – NYC @ Town Hall

10/28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

10/30 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

11/2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

11/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/9 – Caint Charlse, MO @ Family Arena

11/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

