I have a different model Bebird earwax remover, but this one looks like it has the same functionality (use code 2689TV4X at checkout for a discount). It's basically a little scoop with a Wifi connected video camera to help you see what you are doing instead of blindly digging around in your ear canal. The smartphone app gives you a clear video of your ear canal (but if you have hairy ears, you might want to trim them first). I get a lot of build-up in my right ear (my left ear not so much weirdly enough) so using this once every couple of weeks noticeably improves my hearing. Don't use this without having your doctor show you how to safely use it, of course.
This earwax remover with a built-in camera is cheap with a discount code
