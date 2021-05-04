TikToker shares way to find the cheapest flights

TokToker Christian Grossi claims that using a private browser will keep airlines from jacking up the price. He also shares a few other tips about getting the cheapest flight fares in this video, like using flights.google.com and browsing the map instead of entering a destination city.
