W says the White Anglo-Saxon Protestant GOP is "not going to win anything"

In a podcast interview President George W Bush warns the Republican party it is far, far off course.

CNN:

The comments by the 43rd President — who has recently critiqued the modern GOP with a candor that has been unusual for him in retirement — speak to a rift in the party that has one side urging a doubling-down on former President Donald Trump's brand of nativist politics and another that wants to return to the more traditional GOP that Bush once led.

Bush made the remark in a podcast interview with The Dispatch last week in response to a question about members of the Republican Party who planned to start a caucus pushing for "Anglo-Saxon political tradition" and Republicans who peddled the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen. Bush, who said he does not believe the election was stolen, told The Dispatch that while he believes Republicans will eventually govern again, "if the Republican Party stands for exclusivity — you know, it used to be country clubs, now evidently it's White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism — then it's not going to win anything."