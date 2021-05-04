Watch: Michael Flynn leads Pledge of Allegiance at Trump rally, but dagnabit, forgets the words

"I want you to HEAR, not just listen but hear every single word of the Pledge of Allegiance," Michael Flynn, former ex-national security advisor to Trump for all of 22 days, said to a Bikers for Trump rally on Sunday. Flynn then begins the Pledge of Allegiance, but only gets through the first sentence before flubbing the next line, then going silent as he tries to hear every single word of the pledge. It's not until three-quarters through the pledge that the befuddled Flynn finally joins in, "indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood's rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of "Patriot" General doesn't know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021