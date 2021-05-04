Woman interrupts school board meeting shouting about masks: "It's child abuse!"

Apparently influenced by Tucker Carlson's reckless claim that asking children to wear masks is "child abuse," a woman carrying a wrinkled green sign burst into a school Hillsborough School Board meeting today in Florida. "The science says that we don't need to! We do not need masks for our kids. It's child abuse!" she shouted. As security escorted her out the door she shouted, "Take the masks off our kids!" Once she left the room one of the board members admitted they had some excitement, "but we keep moving on."

A woman interrupted a School Board meeting today by yelling that masks are "child abuse." I think we are at the point where I don't even need to tell you the state anymore. pic.twitter.com/YzQLY7Esrn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 4, 2021