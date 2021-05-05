California woman charged with hate crime against Black Amazon driver

Julie Walrand of Berekely, California (35) doesn't seem happy in this photo. That because it's a mugshot taken after she was arrested for committing a hate crime, battery, and false imprisonment against a Black delivery driver in April.

Walrand and her boyfriend reportedly followed the Amazon driver because they thought he was speeding. When they caught up with him, Walrand and her boyfriend confronted him and she called him the N-word more than once. Fortunately, a witness in a house across the street took a video of the encounter.

The victim told KRON4, that Walrand "Instantly just started cursing me out like, first sentence I'm getting cursed at. Very derogatory language, I was getting constant F-bombs thrown at me. I was getting racially profiled from the jump." He also said Walrand entered the delivery vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel for several minutes.

From the police report: "Based on the above information, officers arrested the driver on suspicion of PC 236—False imprisonment, PC 242—Battery, PC 415(3)—Using offensive words and PC 422.6(a)—willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics."