Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, banned from major social media sites, has launched a personal blog, From The Desk of Donald J. Trump. Though touted by his servile followers as a "communications platform"—the dream was that he was going to launch something more web 2.0, like a twitter clone or whatever—a personal blog is what it is. Good for him! Blogs are back, baby.
Donald Trump launches personal blog
