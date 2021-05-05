Donald Trump launches personal blog

Rob Beschizza

Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, banned from major social media sites, has launched a personal blog, From The Desk of Donald J. Trump. Though touted by his servile followers as a "communications platform"—the dream was that he was going to launch something more web 2.0, like a twitter clone or whatever—a personal blog is what it is. Good for him! Blogs are back, baby.