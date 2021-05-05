Help awesome performers support other artists by watching a stream

This Saturday, May 8th, Erika Larsen's ultra-exclusive Brookledge theater is streaming one night only event featuring a ton of my favorite performers.

The line up includes the Amazing Jonathan, Puddles Pity Party, Rob Zabrecky, Bonnie Morgan, Lindsay Benner, Paul Reubens. The whole fiesta is hosted by Jim Turner, Mark Fite, and Liberty Larsen.

There are a ton of other fantastic performers on the bill, all of whom have come together to support the Dai Vernon Foundation, aiding artists who are suffering the economic hardships of our pandemic shutdown.

Tickets are available here for $10