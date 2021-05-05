Covid herd immunity is now unlikely going to happen thanks to the anti-vaxxers – 26% of the population – who don't plan on getting either shot. They prefer Facebook fiction over facts, which, as Jimmy Kimmel points out, gives the virus space to mutate into a variant that could start the whole Covid pandemic nightmare over again. So, in an effort to spoonfeed the facts to these anti-faxxers before it's too late, Kimmel rounded up a handful of fed-up doctors who tell it to us straight (if you can call exasperated sarcasm "straight") – including one doctor who finally loses it with, "tell them to shut the fuck up" as she flips the bird. (Starts 10:05)
Kimmel rounds up doctors to give anti-vaxxers a pep-talk, and they sure don't hold back!
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- anti-facts-ers
- anti-vaxxers
- jimmy kimmel
Buzzkill: Fauci and others no longer discuss herd immunity. "It's off the table" says one expert
"Herd immunity" is the magic phrase – the finish line we've all been running toward – that will get us to the other side of the devastating Covid pandemic. Once we get there, masks will be mostly a thing of the past (or so we hope). Handshakes and hugs might even come back. And now… READ THE REST
Anti-vaxxer invited by Senate Republicans to testify before Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday
Senate Republicans invited an anti-vaxxer to speak as the lead witness before a Homeland Security committee hearing on Tuesday, as the nation readies its largest-ever vaccination campaign to fight COVID-19. Dr. Jane M. Orient is an odd choice here, as federal health officials try to promote a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic. Why would… READ THE REST
"Officer, you don't want to do that." — Idaho mom arrested for COVID-19 'Playdate Protest'
Parents who brought kids to playground for staged event were told to move on before arrest for breaking public health order READ THE REST
This $80 portable instant photo printer will be an instant hit at your next party
Not too many years ago, just about every home had a basic printer for handling a variety of household projects from protecting major documents to printing reports or information from the web. More upscale households even had laser printers or photo quality printers for creating high-end images that were virtually indistinguishable from photographs. That's not… READ THE REST
Pay whatever you want for nine courses that can turn you into a real game developer
It may all seem like fun, but game developers don't have it easy. In addition to trying to infuse next-level creativity into the hard-and-fast rigors of coding and unforgiving tech, they're also trying to keep an eye on innovations that could change the whole development arena as we know it. It wasn't all that long… READ THE REST
The secret compartment in this $150 duffle bag lets you safely store your suits
After a year of lockdowns and limited travel, it looks like the skyways could soon be opening up in a very big way. Indicators show travel volume has started to ramp back up at a significant pace in recent weeks, with key airports like McCarran International in Las Vegas reporting air traffic up 60 percent… READ THE REST