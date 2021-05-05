Kimmel rounds up doctors to give anti-vaxxers a pep-talk, and they sure don't hold back!

Covid herd immunity is now unlikely going to happen thanks to the anti-vaxxers – 26% of the population – who don't plan on getting either shot. They prefer Facebook fiction over facts, which, as Jimmy Kimmel points out, gives the virus space to mutate into a variant that could start the whole Covid pandemic nightmare over again. So, in an effort to spoonfeed the facts to these anti-faxxers before it's too late, Kimmel rounded up a handful of fed-up doctors who tell it to us straight (if you can call exasperated sarcasm "straight") – including one doctor who finally loses it with, "tell them to shut the fuck up" as she flips the bird. (Starts 10:05)